$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $487.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 in the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.46. 525,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.98. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

