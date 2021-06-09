$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,461,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

