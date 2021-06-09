$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.24. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

