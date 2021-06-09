$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $1.34. Methanex posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of MEOH opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51. Methanex has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,165,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

