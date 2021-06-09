$0.94 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.05. 41,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

