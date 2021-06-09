$0.76 EPS Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,483. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.94. Renasant has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Renasant by 3.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,068,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after buying an additional 80,299 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.