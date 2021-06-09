-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

