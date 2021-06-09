-$0.70 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after buying an additional 166,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 103.9% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 242,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $791.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Earnings History and Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

