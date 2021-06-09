$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.63. EPR Properties reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 322,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 522,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,666. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.