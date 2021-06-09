$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $60,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.39%.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

