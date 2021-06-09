$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

ENPH stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $136.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,617. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,909.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.