-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $3,094,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,962 shares of company stock valued at $19,667,119 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,295,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

