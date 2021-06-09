-$0.36 EPS Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.30). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $4.20 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $277,955.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

