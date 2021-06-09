$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%.

LX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $68,578,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $79,276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $9,046,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

