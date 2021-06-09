$0.20 EPS Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.24. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 4,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.59. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services comprises about 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

