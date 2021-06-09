-$0.19 EPS Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. 2,130,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

