$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.69. 187,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,959. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $2,163,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,336,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $825,210.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,777 shares of company stock valued at $33,967,988 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

