$0.18 EPS Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. The Wendy’s posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

WEN stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,218,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,206. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

