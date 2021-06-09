-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. 1,144,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

