-$0.12 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). BigCommerce reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,163.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,337,373. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 137.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 47.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.63. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

