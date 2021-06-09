-$0.08 EPS Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BTRS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 14,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,245. BTRS has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

