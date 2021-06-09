-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Yelp posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 804,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,678. Yelp has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54.

In other Yelp news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,229 shares of company stock worth $1,348,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,686,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 137,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

