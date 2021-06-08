Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,207.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,532.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.