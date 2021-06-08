Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.470 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $194.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,887. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $96.81 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,379,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,074,413. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

