ZK International Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,957 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 812% compared to the typical daily volume of 434 call options.

Shares of ZKIN remained flat at $$5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 34,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91. ZK International Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZK International Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ZK International Group by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

