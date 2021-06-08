Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $768.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,318. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.04, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.19.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.