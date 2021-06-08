Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $768.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,318. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.04, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.19.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

