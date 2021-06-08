Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.00397050 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00256417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00149541 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004321 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004348 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

