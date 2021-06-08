Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,101.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.79 or 0.07494417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.56 or 0.01786725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00480959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00166389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.93 or 0.00725613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00487935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00393192 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

