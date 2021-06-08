Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NOW stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.09. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOW will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

