Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to post sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million.

KIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 953,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,431. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $298.81 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

