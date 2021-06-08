Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.09 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce sales of $191.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.72 million to $192.50 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $178.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $768.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $778.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $804.13 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

HTA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,917. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

