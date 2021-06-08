Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce $116.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.70 million and the highest is $117.30 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 536.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 160,316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2,315.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

