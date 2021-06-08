Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce $116.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.70 million and the highest is $117.30 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 536.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 160,316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2,315.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.