Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In other news, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $10,005,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock worth $102,535,124 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $42,853,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth $40,270,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Telos by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 440,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Telos stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.