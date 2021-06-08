Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on XM shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

NYSE:XM opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion and a PE ratio of -51.61. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33.

In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,197,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

