Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Livent’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04. Livent has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

