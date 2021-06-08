Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

GGG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.52. 12,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. CQS US LLC raised its position in Graco by 243.2% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Graco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Graco by 12.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

