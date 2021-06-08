Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.59. 123,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

