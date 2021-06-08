Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.51. Barrett Business Services reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

BBSI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,003. The company has a market capitalization of $565.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

