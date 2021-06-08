Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%.

FUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

FUV opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $475.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.48.

Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

