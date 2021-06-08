Zacks: Analysts Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 153,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,414,620. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

