Zacks: Analysts Expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $857.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to post sales of $857.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $811.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $904.50 million. STERIS reported sales of $668.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STERIS.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

NYSE:STE traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,714. STERIS has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in STERIS by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in STERIS by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in STERIS by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STERIS (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.