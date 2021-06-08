Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,778. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

