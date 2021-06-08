Zacks: Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report sales of $100.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.74 million to $122.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $55.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $415.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $484.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $604.62 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,151. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

