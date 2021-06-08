Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce sales of $106.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.00 million and the lowest is $100.04 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $81.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year sales of $408.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $422.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $502.65 million, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $516.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million.

FARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

FARM opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.