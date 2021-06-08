Zacks: Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report $312.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.20 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $179.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 761.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 830,514 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.60.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.