Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.73. 228,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,521. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.