Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Post $5.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $46,914,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,453,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,864,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $12,588,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock remained flat at $$72.09 on Tuesday. 5,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.57. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

