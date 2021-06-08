Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce $511.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $515.00 million and the lowest is $509.30 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $371.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SFIX. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFIX traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.94. 3,935,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.