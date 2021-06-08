Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.86 Million

Analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report $213.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.02 million to $215.71 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $166.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $877.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.69 million to $944.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $983.84 million, with estimates ranging from $935.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,418 shares of company stock worth $7,282,243 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 2.24. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.