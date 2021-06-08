Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.20).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELDN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

ELDN opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $15,146,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $11,938,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $11,914,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $9,534,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

